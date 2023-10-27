Closed. This question is . This question is opinion-based . It is not currently accepting answers. Want to improve this question? Update the question so it can be answered with facts and citations by editing this post. Closed 7 hours ago. Improve this question

I see many discussions and guidance about saving for retirement, investing in yourself, and generally being smart with money, however I rarely see anything mentioned about financial behavior folks wish they had done LATER than they chose.

What are some examples from your personal experience?