Given that Treasury bills are theoretically assumed to be risk-free investments (not going into whether they really are or not), is there any reason anyone who is planning on keeping the bonds until maturity doesn't just leverage these as much as possible? The way I understand it the lack of risk of the bonds becoming worthless as well as the fact that you'd always get your initial investment back upon maturation (as long as you're not buying them for more than their underlying value) means that buying these with leverage would in theory have no downsides.

Now, this to me sounds like a "too good to be true" scenario, so I was wondering which risks and other issues I'm missing here, at least aside from the fact that the option of a country defaulting does always still exist.

As an aside, this is not something I'm actually planning on doing right now, since the dissonance between 'risk-free' and 'leverage' sets off all sorts of alarm bells in my mind.

  • Take a look at the AGNC income sheet. Interest expense exceeds interest income but hedging gains exceed loss on investments.
    – S Spring
    21 hours ago

Leverage is typically obtained either by using derivatives, which include a premium or some other component to account for the time value of money, or by borrowing to buy more than you have capital for.

If you borrowed money to buy government bonds (which have the lowest yield available), then you're going to pay more in interest than you'd get from the bonds.

    Ah, that makes sense. Completely forgot that interest payments were not only a thing, but also always higher than government bond yields.
    – kenod
    yesterday

