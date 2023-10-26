0

I've been analyzing $NVTS and I'm confused on the RSI/Price Action. The price is going down and so is the RSI so their going in the same direction downward...What is it called when both price action and RSI are achieving lower lows? Obviously not good but is there a term to describe it?

Thank you

Improve this question
New contributor
user125671 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

0

Reset to default

You must log in to answer this question.

Browse other questions tagged .