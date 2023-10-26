Stack Exchange Network
Stack Exchange network consists of 183 Q&A communities including
Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.
Visit Stack Exchange
Log in
Sign up
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.
Sign up to join this community
Anybody can ask a question
The best answers are voted up and rise to the top
Asked
yesterday
Viewed
23 times
I am new to Quickbooks. Anyone can help answer this quick question? I need some help figure out mortgage installments bookkeeping rules.
Carson B
is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering.
Check out our
Code of Conduct
.
Dunno about QuickBooks, but in Quicken I just set up the loan account and record payments as transfers to it. It may not be getting the principal/interest split
exactly right, but it's close enough until year-end taxes.
answered
yesterday
keshlam keshlam
42k 6 6 gold badges 70 70 silver badges 144 144 bronze badges
You must
log in to answer this question.
Your privacy
By clicking “Accept all cookies”, you agree Stack Exchange can store cookies on your device and disclose information in accordance with our
Cookie Policy.
Accept all cookies
Necessary cookies only
Customize settings