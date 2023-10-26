0

I am new to Quickbooks. Anyone can help answer this quick question? I need some help figure out mortgage installments bookkeeping rules.

Dunno about QuickBooks, but in Quicken I just set up the loan account and record payments as transfers to it. It may not be getting the principal/interest split exactly right, but it's close enough until year-end taxes.

