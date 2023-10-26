-1

I found it says “no liability” on my personal balance sheet when filing taxes. Anyone can help me double check where should the Accumulated deprecation go? Am not sure if it is the right way to enter.

Improve this question
New contributor
Sophia M is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1
  • 2
    In what context do you, as an individual, have a balance sheet, or accumulate depreciation?
    – littleadv
    yesterday

0

Reset to default

You must log in to answer this question.

Browse other questions tagged .