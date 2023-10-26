-2

I've got a steady job that covers my day-to-day expenses and leaves me with some savings to put to good use. Lately, I've been thinking about securing my financial future and finding ways to generate passive income. I can envision a future where I'm making money by investing in rental properties. It's an exciting prospect for me. Here's where I stand: My primary goal is long-term financial security. I'm thinking about how real estate could supplement my salary and eventually pave the way for a comfortable retirement. Diversification is something that makes sense to me.

    Rental properties are not passive - you can pay a management company to do most of the mundane work but they eat into your profits and still leave a lot o the work to you. See money.stackexchange.com/questions/158837
    – D Stanley
    yesterday
    Don't buy the hype of youtube videos that claim you can sit on the beach after buying 5 rentals with 10% down. You're basically buying a part-time job. Which you might enjoy and be able to grow into a nice real estate portfolio, but it's not passive at all.
    – D Stanley
    yesterday

