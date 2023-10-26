0

I have a €-account in my Revolut app that has an IBAN starting with GB (standing for Great Britain (UK)). Unfortunately the UK is not part of the European Union (EU) anymore. I've heard that some people have an IBAN starting with LT (standing for Lithuania).

How can I get an IBAN starting with LT for my Revolut account (for an Euro-account)?

An IBAN starting with LT would be great since Lithuania is part of the EU. I think € can be send and received without any fees for most banks within the EU. Actually I would be happy to get any European IBAN of any country within the EU in Revolut (does not need to be from Lithuania).

This questions is specifically about Revolut. Revolut is a banking app that lets you manage bank accounts in different countries for different currencies.

  • What does EU have to do with anything? Have you considered opening a bank account in Lithuania?
    – littleadv
    yesterday
  • @littleadv From my my classical bank account I can transfer € to any other bank account within the EU for free. However sending € to a bank account in the UK comes with very high fees. I think similar fee-structures apply to many bank accounts within the EU.
    – Jakob
    yesterday
  • And where are you? If you're in the UK then.... you'll have to pay the fee? Trying to understand what's so special in Lithuania and UK for you in this scenario.
    – littleadv
    yesterday
  • @littleadv I am often in the European Union (EU). I am rarely in the UK, and if I am in the UK, I mainly pay with the local currency of the UK (GBP). I think (almost) all of my € transactions are done within the EU (€ is the main currency within the EU).
    – Jakob
    yesterday
  • So back to my first question - what prevents you from opening a bank account in the EU instead of the UK-based bank account you have now?
    – littleadv
    yesterday

