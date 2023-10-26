I have a €-account in my Revolut app that has an IBAN starting with GB (standing for Great Britain (UK)). Unfortunately the UK is not part of the European Union (EU) anymore. I've heard that some people have an IBAN starting with LT (standing for Lithuania).

How can I get an IBAN starting with LT for my Revolut account (for an Euro-account)?

An IBAN starting with LT would be great since Lithuania is part of the EU. I think € can be send and received without any fees for most banks within the EU. Actually I would be happy to get any European IBAN of any country within the EU in Revolut (does not need to be from Lithuania).