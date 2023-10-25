Individual investors do not pay state income taxes for dividends from REITs outside the state of their residency. The REIT itself pays state income taxes for all the states it operates in.

If you hold ownership of a specific piece of property (fractional or otherwise) directly or through a disregarded entity (LLC taxed as partnership or sole proprietorship, for example), then yes, you'd be filing a state tax return for that state for the income derived from that property.