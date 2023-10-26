Starting with the standard loan equation based on the loan amount s equalling the sum of the periodic repayments d all discounted to present value.

s = principal r = periodic rate n = number of payments d = payment amount

Formulae for s , d & n are:-

s = (d - d (r + 1)^-n)/r ∴ d = r s/(1 - (1 + r)^-n) & n = - log(1 - (r s)/d)/log(1 + r)

Adding some example values: a 100k loan at 5% over 20 years

s = 100000 r = 0.05/12 n = 20*12 = 240 ∴ d = r s/(1 - (1 + r)^-n) = 659.96 per month & n = - log(1 - (r s)/d)/log(1 + r) = 240 months

If there is an overpayment in month 100 . . .

The balance in month 100 can be found

x = 100 b = (d + (1 + r)^x (r s - d))/r = 69895.36

Without an overpayment this balance could be considered as a separate loan for b over the remaining 140 month term, and the repayment amount would work out the same, i.e.

s = b = 69895.36 r = 0.05/12 n = 20*12 - 100 ∴ d = r s/(1 - (1 + r)^-n) = 659.96 per month & n = - log(1 - (r s)/d)/log(1 + r) = 140 months

That is all as expected.

If a further 5000 is paid at the end of month 100 and the previous repayment amount continues to be paid . . .

s = b - 5000 = 64895.36 r = 0.05/12 d = 659.96 ∴ n = - log(1 - (r s)/d)/log(1 + r) = 126.782 months

To deal with the fractional month, find the balance in month 126

x = 126 b = (d + (1 + r)^x (r s - d))/r = 513.874

add interest for the final balance in month 127

b*(1 + r) = 516.01

So with a 5000 overpayment in month 100 the original loan is repaid in month 227 with a final repayment of 516.01

Without overpayment the total paid is 240 d = 158389.38

With overpayment the total paid is 226 d + 516.01 = 149666.01