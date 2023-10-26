Starting with the standard loan equation based on the loan amount
s equalling the sum of the periodic repayments
d all discounted to present value.
s = principal
r = periodic rate
n = number of payments
d = payment amount
Formulae for
s,
d &
n are:-
s = (d - d (r + 1)^-n)/r
∴ d = r s/(1 - (1 + r)^-n)
& n = - log(1 - (r s)/d)/log(1 + r)
Adding some example values: a 100k loan at 5% over 20 years
s = 100000
r = 0.05/12
n = 20*12 = 240
∴ d = r s/(1 - (1 + r)^-n) = 659.96 per month
& n = - log(1 - (r s)/d)/log(1 + r) = 240 months
If there is an overpayment in month 100 . . .
The balance in month 100 can be found
x = 100
b = (d + (1 + r)^x (r s - d))/r = 69895.36
Without an overpayment this balance could be considered as a separate loan for
b over the remaining 140 month term, and the repayment amount would work out the same, i.e.
s = b = 69895.36
r = 0.05/12
n = 20*12 - 100
∴ d = r s/(1 - (1 + r)^-n) = 659.96 per month
& n = - log(1 - (r s)/d)/log(1 + r) = 140 months
That is all as expected.
If a further 5000 is paid at the end of month 100 and the previous repayment amount continues to be paid . . .
s = b - 5000 = 64895.36
r = 0.05/12
d = 659.96
∴ n = - log(1 - (r s)/d)/log(1 + r) = 126.782 months
To deal with the fractional month, find the balance in month 126
x = 126
b = (d + (1 + r)^x (r s - d))/r = 513.874
add interest for the final balance in month 127
b*(1 + r) = 516.01
So with a 5000 overpayment in month 100 the original loan is repaid in month 227 with a final repayment of 516.01
Without overpayment the total paid is
240 d = 158389.38
With overpayment the total paid is
226 d + 516.01 = 149666.01
so the overpayment saves
8723.37 and completes the loan 13 months earlier.