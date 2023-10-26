2

I would like to know the equation to work out how much money is saved if you make an overpayment on a mortgage to reduce the term.

There is a promotional rate for the interest, and a standard variable rate, I worked out wrongly like

aux = (1+MonthlyPromotionalRate)^NumberOfInstallements;
aux2 = aux -OverPayment*(aux-1)/Loan;
NumberOfPaymentsSaved = log(base:aux2) (1+MonthlyStandardVariableRate);
    I used a spreadsheet that showed the whole payment schedule. One of the columns used in the calculation was Extra Monthly Payment.
    – RonJohn
    yesterday

Starting with the standard loan equation based on the loan amount s equalling the sum of the periodic repayments d all discounted to present value.

s = principal
r = periodic rate
n = number of payments
d = payment amount

loan equation

Formulae for s, d & n are:-

  s = (d - d (r + 1)^-n)/r
∴ d = r s/(1 - (1 + r)^-n)
& n = - log(1 - (r s)/d)/log(1 + r)

Adding some example values: a 100k loan at 5% over 20 years

  s = 100000
  r = 0.05/12
  n = 20*12 = 240

∴ d = r s/(1 - (1 + r)^-n) = 659.96 per month
& n = - log(1 - (r s)/d)/log(1 + r) = 240 months

If there is an overpayment in month 100 . . .

The balance in month 100 can be found

  x = 100
  b = (d + (1 + r)^x (r s - d))/r = 69895.36

Without an overpayment this balance could be considered as a separate loan for b over the remaining 140 month term, and the repayment amount would work out the same, i.e.

  s = b = 69895.36
  r = 0.05/12
  n = 20*12 - 100

∴ d = r s/(1 - (1 + r)^-n) = 659.96 per month
& n = - log(1 - (r s)/d)/log(1 + r) = 140 months

That is all as expected.

If a further 5000 is paid at the end of month 100 and the previous repayment amount continues to be paid . . .

  s = b - 5000 = 64895.36
  r = 0.05/12
  d = 659.96

∴ n = - log(1 - (r s)/d)/log(1 + r) = 126.782 months

To deal with the fractional month, find the balance in month 126

  x = 126
  b = (d + (1 + r)^x (r s - d))/r = 513.874

add interest for the final balance in month 127

  b*(1 + r) = 516.01

So with a 5000 overpayment in month 100 the original loan is repaid in month 227 with a final repayment of 516.01

Without overpayment the total paid is 240 d = 158389.38

With overpayment the total paid is 226 d + 516.01 = 149666.01

so the overpayment saves 8723.37 and completes the loan 13 months earlier.

