I'm now 45, married with two children. Aside from savings in my 401(k), I'm interested in real estate investment to generate passive income for my retirement. What are some good options for real estate investment considering my financial situation, and how can I maximize passive income for retirement in about 15-20 years? Planning to gradually get to a point where I can receive over $1000 each month.
1If you had about 265K in a Roth you can generate that kind of income tax free by buying bonds and dividend paying stocks. No management of properties or the need for leverage.– Pete B.2 days ago
And if you want exposure to real estate prices, one of the funds in that bundle can be a REIT– keshlamyesterday
3Physical real estate is pretty far from passive if you want the best returns on it. The building needs to be managed and maintained. Tenants have to be I reviewed, collected from, and in worst cases evicted. Yes, you can hire a company to handle all that for you, but that eats a nontrivial portion of the income. (At least here in the Eastern US; things may be different elsewhere.) The folks I've seen make real money in real estate treat it as an active business.– keshlamyesterday
1 Answer
The most common truly "passive" real estate investments are REITs, which are more exposed to changes in commercial real estate values (or residential mortgages) than if you owned a rental property. They are not "guaranteed income" by any means. You probably can't invest in a REIT directly (it takes a lot of capital) but there are many ETFs that invest in REITs. Take a look at them and see what the performance has been to see if they fit your goals.
If you own a rental property (whether a long-term rental or a VRBO), you really own a part-time job as a landlord. You have to deal with tenants, vacancy, taxes, etc. Property Management companies help take some of that burden away, but they eat into your profits also. You also have the risk of the property going unrented for long periods of time - how much of that you can absorb depends on whether or not you have a mortgage payment to deal with, or how much you rely on that income for your daily living.
So if you LIKE the idea of managing a property, then owning one might be a good investment. If you want truly passive income, then there are other options that might be better.
I'd also note that you should only care about "income" when you actually reach retirement. Until then, your focus should be more on growth than income (income does you no good if you can't use it until retirement). Real estate can have god growth as well, but you make more of your money by buying cheap than by the increase in value.