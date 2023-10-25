1

I am trying to build credit so in the future I could get a loan if needed probably a car loan. I’m 39 years old.I have never had a mortgage,credit card, or any type of loan in my name just household utilities. My credit score is 568, with 1 derogatory mark of $202 from 5+ years ago. I was going to fight the 202.00 but it may just be easier & quicker to just repay it. I’m not sure what would be the best way to increase my credit score over time. Should I get one of those credit building credit cards, or try to get the minimum loan amount at my bank ( probably with a co-signer ) put the loan in a separate savings acct & just have the bank automatically take the payments out? Any advice will be greatly appreciated.

Improve this question
New contributor
Danyelle P. is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
4
  • There have been past questions about credit scores. Have you reviewed those yet?
    – keshlam
    2 days ago
  • "Should I get one of those credit building credit cards"? If those are secured credit cards, then sure. Any kind of credit card will help.
    – RonJohn
    2 days ago
  • 1
    Just, for God's sake pay it on time and don't let your usage go beyond 30%. Banking apps make it easy to pay cards throughout the month.
    – RonJohn
    2 days ago
  • Before you put effort into building credit, go to a lender and ask how much you could borrow if you wanted and at what rate. You may not need it.
    – DJClayworth
    2 days ago

1 Answer 1

Reset to default
1

To build your credit history/score you need somebody to extend you credit. There is no need to pay interest. Start with a credit card, start using it and then over time your situation should improve.

Some people find that they can't get a perfect score unless they also have now, or recently had, a car loan or mortgage. Those will cost you money. You don't need to start with a loan that costs you money.

Get a credit card, a secured one if that is all you can get, and then use it. Pay it off before the due date. Don't pay late. Don't make only a partial payment.

Some people will tell you to not go above 30% utilization. While that is good advice, you may find that if you do go over that 30% utilization, and show you can pay it off they will increase your credit limit. In that situation the increased limit will help your score.

Improve this answer

You must log in to answer this question.

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged .