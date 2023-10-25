To build your credit history/score you need somebody to extend you credit. There is no need to pay interest. Start with a credit card, start using it and then over time your situation should improve.

Some people find that they can't get a perfect score unless they also have now, or recently had, a car loan or mortgage. Those will cost you money. You don't need to start with a loan that costs you money.

Get a credit card, a secured one if that is all you can get, and then use it. Pay it off before the due date. Don't pay late. Don't make only a partial payment.

Some people will tell you to not go above 30% utilization. While that is good advice, you may find that if you do go over that 30% utilization, and show you can pay it off they will increase your credit limit. In that situation the increased limit will help your score.