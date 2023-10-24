No one can say for certain, since long-term interest rates are essentially the market's projection of what short-term rates will do over that time. So even if short-term rates don't move, the performance of the fund is still based on the market's expectations over the next 20 years, which could go up or down regardless of actual short-term rate changes.

If the market expects short-term rates to go up but they don't, then the most probable outcome is that this ETF will go up (rates rising less than expected will increase bond values, all else being equal), but nothing is guaranteed by any means.

If you want to "gamble" as a learning exercise, that's fine, but as with any risky investment, don't gamble more than you can afford to lose, have proper downside protection in place, etc.

Also note that leveraged funds don't necessarily track over longer periods of time, especially when there are downward movements, as downward movements are much harder to recover from in a leveraged ETF.