Am inheriting 1,000,000 shares of Oklahoma Energy Corp Company Stock ; is this likely worthless OKOK stock - or - valuable publicly traded ONEOK or OGE stocks ?
2do You have a paper certificate? or are the shares held in a brokerage account?– mhoran_psprepOct 24 at 10:49
1 Answer
If you aren't sure, strangers on the Internet definitely can't tell you for sure.
My educated guess is: given that ONEOK and OGE are trading at around $60 and $30, a million shares would be worth $60 million or $30 million. You'd probably know if you were inheriting tens of millions of dollars, so you're probably not. It's probably the worthless OKOK.
Is this from a relative you're aware of, or an unexpected cold contact? If it’s unexpected, it may just be a scam - be very cautious about providing any personal information to whoever is contacting you.
6+1000 on that last question. If it isn't the worthless paper, and you haven't previously had a relationship with this person, this screams scam. Maybe even if you did have that relationship. Please be careful about what information you share and what you agree to.– keshlam2 days ago