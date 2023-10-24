1

Am inheriting 1,000,000 shares of Oklahoma Energy Corp Company Stock ; is this likely worthless OKOK stock - or - valuable publicly traded ONEOK or OGE stocks ?

    do You have a paper certificate? or are the shares held in a brokerage account?
    – mhoran_psprep
    Oct 24 at 10:49

If you aren't sure, strangers on the Internet definitely can't tell you for sure.

My educated guess is: given that ONEOK and OGE are trading at around $60 and $30, a million shares would be worth $60 million or $30 million. You'd probably know if you were inheriting tens of millions of dollars, so you're probably not. It's probably the worthless OKOK.

Is this from a relative you're aware of, or an unexpected cold contact? If it’s unexpected, it may just be a scam - be very cautious about providing any personal information to whoever is contacting you.

    +1000 on that last question. If it isn't the worthless paper, and you haven't previously had a relationship with this person, this screams scam. Maybe even if you did have that relationship. Please be careful about what information you share and what you agree to.
    – keshlam
    2 days ago

