As pointed out here, it's either 6 months and makes sense or 7 months and doesn't, so Occam's razor would have it fall on it being 6 months (and $700, as agreed) instead of 7 months and an undiscussed outrageous interest rate. As a note, 116.66 is just the gracious way of rounding of 116.667 which 6 times would be $700 even, rounded to the nearest cent.

Conclusion: They are either charging you the agreed-upon $700 as 6 payments of $116.66 OR, and I want to emphasize that while I would not think this is what they're doing, they could potentially be calculating out the amount due and then, as a way of charging "interest", sending a final bill for the same amount as the others. This seems like something someone working at a dentist's/orthodontist's office who doesn't understand math would come up with as an "easy way to not have to figure out interest rates while also making sure it's an amount they can afford" - even though it actually comes out to be worse for the patient; they might not even know what they're doing is wrong.

My best guess is that it's due in 7 months, as in the first bill will come at the end of month 0 (the first day of month 1), and 6 months later the last bill will come on the first day of month 7, so any reference to 7 months may be referring to when the payments will end or how long the agreement is for (assuming you have, for instance, 15 days to pay the bill once you receive it, and it's sent on the first, they would effectively be expecting complete payment by the end of the 7th month, from now, which would be the 6th payment made.