I am confused about the treatment paper for the orthodontist fee. I haven't sign it yet, so before I do can someone help me.
- Total treatment fee is $1200
- Less payment fee is $500
- Balance to be paid by patient $700 Also there is a treatment time for 6 months which I forgot because the bottom says monthly 7- so sorry about that
Monthly payment $116.66 per month for 7 months
I don't have insurance and the doctor said the total is (1200) for everything and I need to pay (500) first to start the procedure but I am confused about (balance to be paid by patient) and what it means because if the doctor said 1200 for total, 500 to start it and 116.66 for monthly then what is the 700 is it the estimated cost for the 7 months.
Sorry if I don't know, I just want to make sure before I sign I don't have to pay 2000 or more.
Also is the price good for me, my parents told me that the price is too much but for me I think is a okay price. The doctor said the total is 1200. 500 to pay on the first day up front and 700 for the 6 months which is 116.66. Can you guys give me advice. Thank you :)