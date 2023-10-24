To complement Freiheit's answer, with a more straightforward view. From the point of view of a non-Argentinean person, if you purchase something valued ARS350 with your credit card, you will be charged USD1. Meanwhile, if you walk the streets in Buenos Aires they will happily give you ARS1050 for a USD1 bill (strictly, they would usually only exchange USD100 bills, but the rate is the above as of today Oct 25).

So if you visit Argentina the smart way is to bring cash in US dollars and exchange them in the street. Which is particularly cumbersome because nowadays the highest bill in Argentina is ARS2000; yes, two dollars. So when you exchange USD100 you will be given at least fifty bills (most likely one hundred, as ARS1000 notes are way more common than ARS2000 notes).