I was bored on the weekend so started playing along with what I'm almost certain is going to try to turn into a romance scam, or similar.

Initial random WA text to wrong number ... "Oh, I'm so sorry" ... "But hey you look cute" ... "I'm in to set up a new business" ... etc. etc.

At one point they asserted that they wanted me to text them on a different mobile number "because it's my personal phone, not my work phone" 😂.

I was wondering why they'd want that, and whether there was any potential risk to continuing to play along with that bit?

My only guess is that maybe the professional scam shop wants to pass me on from a "bait/fishing" employee to a "closer/converter" employee? But I wouldn't have expected any of this to be coming from actual phones ... so surely they could manage that on their side?

Is there any direct risk from send a text or WA message to a random number that a scammer has given me. (Obviously won't be putting any even slightly sensitive info in said text ... this is just about the abstract concept of sending any comms to a phone number)