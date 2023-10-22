TurboTax Investor Center [announced Sept 28, 2023] describes exporting its crypto tax data separately to
TurboTax for preparing a tax return, by illustrating [under 'File your Crypto Taxes' tab] that being done with TurboTax
Online - it does not illustrate that being done in TurboTax
Desktop: Can TurboTax Investor Center data be exported to TurboTax
Desktop also?
Background context:
TurboTax Investor Centerstates its own purpose for cryptocurrency tax/portfolio-monitoring (separate from
TurboTaxtax-prep/filing), by describing [under FAQ, 'What's the difference between TurboTax Investor Center and filing taxes with TurboTax?'] that [emphasis, mine]:
TurboTax Investor Centeris a free new year-round crypto tax software solution that’s separate from preparing and filing taxes with TurboTax. It helps you continuously track both how your crypto investment decisions impact your tax outcome and your overall portfolio performance. It’s intended to be used year-round, but isn't a tax preparation service. Using TurboTax Investor Center to import your data will make it seamless to file taxes with
TurboTax[not TurboTax Investor Center] when tax time comes.
- soon-to-be-former [as of October 30, 2023]
TaxBit Consumer(presumably who the crypto capabilities came from) announced [on Sept 29,2023] it has partnered with TurboTax for crypto