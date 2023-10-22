There are leveraged ETFs' that track for example the S&P 500. My question is where does it generate the extra money? If for example a 2x leveraged ETF tracking the S&P500 receives 10 million Dollars from investors, and one day the S&P500 rises 10%, where is the leveraged ETF going to get the extra 2 million dollars (since it rises 20% due to 2x)? Does the leveraged ETF even own the underlying shares or does it just "track" the S&P500?
On another note, if it doesn't own any shares but just does tracking, how do we know the company didn't secretly tweak the algorithm to steal some minute percentage for itself?