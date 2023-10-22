Leverage is the practice of borrowing money, investing it, and hoping you will be able to pay off the loan plus interest. If you're lucky, this can amplify your winnings. If returns on the investment are positive but less than the interest, you lose. If returns are negative, this amplifies the losses and you loose big.

If that doesn't sound like a great deal, that's because it isn't one unless you have good reason to believe you can predict that the return on that investment minus the interest will be high enough to give you better returns than a normal investment would.

One example of sane leveraging: I had the money to buy my house outright. Instead, I chose to take a mortgage for part of that money, since I believed the returns in the market would be higher than the interest on the mortgage. But that worked because I could get a low enough rate on the loan since it was secured by the house, and it was moderately safe because I had the savings to pay off the loan and exit the game at any time if I thought it was no longer a good bet; effectively I was lending to myself though I was paying interest to the bank. Leveraging with someone else's money is a lot more dangerous.