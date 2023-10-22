0

So I bought a duplex with another person 2 houses one the lot and we both are living in the property. One decides to move out & rent there part would they still be obligated to pay their half if the renters don’t pay

  • How was the purchase structured? Separate titles and mortgages for each house? One title and loan for the whole thing? If the latter, do the parties have a written agreement about who pays what?
    – nobody
    1 hour ago

