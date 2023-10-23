I bought a duplex with another person. Two houses on the lot, and we both are living in the property.
One decided to move out & rent their part. Would they still be obligated to pay their half, if the renters don’t pay?
Stack Exchange network consists of 183 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
I bought a duplex with another person. Two houses on the lot, and we both are living in the property.
One decided to move out & rent their part. Would they still be obligated to pay their half, if the renters don’t pay?
If you still own your half, you are normally still on the hook for your share of payments and maintenance. Whether or not you can rent it, and for how much, doesn't change that answer.
An explicit written agreement could, but I'm betting you don't have one, given your question -- or if so that it doesn't change that assumption, since in most circumstances the other owner would be foolish to agree to that.
If you want to not have the responsibilities, sell your share -- to the other owner, or on the open market if your agreement permits that.