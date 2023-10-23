If you still own your half, you are normally still on the hook for your share of payments and maintenance. Whether or not you can rent it, and for how much, doesn't change that answer.

An explicit written agreement could, but I'm betting you don't have one, given your question -- or if so that it doesn't change that assumption, since in most circumstances the other owner would be foolish to agree to that.

If you want to not have the responsibilities, sell your share -- to the other owner, or on the open market if your agreement permits that.