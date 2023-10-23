0

I bought a duplex with another person. Two houses on the lot, and we both are living in the property.

One decided to move out & rent their part. Would they still be obligated to pay their half, if the renters don’t pay?

    How was the purchase structured? Separate titles and mortgages for each house? One title and loan for the whole thing? If the latter, do the parties have a written agreement about who pays what?
    – nobody
    yesterday
  • The bank wants its money, and rightly goes after the people on the mortgage, expecting them to pony up the cash every month. Read the mortgage document, and ask a lawyer if you’re on the hook for all of it.
    – RonJohn
    yesterday
    Also, “duplex” (or “two houses”) might not mean what you think it means.
    – RonJohn
    yesterday
  • Is this one house with two attached living units (what I would call a duplex), or is it two detached houses on the same plot of land?
    – shoover
    13 hours ago

If you still own your half, you are normally still on the hook for your share of payments and maintenance. Whether or not you can rent it, and for how much, doesn't change that answer.

An explicit written agreement could, but I'm betting you don't have one, given your question -- or if so that it doesn't change that assumption, since in most circumstances the other owner would be foolish to agree to that.

If you want to not have the responsibilities, sell your share -- to the other owner, or on the open market if your agreement permits that.

