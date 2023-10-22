0

Times have been rough! I lost my job and despite interviewing I have only been ghosted by recruiters and companies. I have started offering tech/software consulting services but given I am new to the consulting side of things, I don't have clients.

As it happens, we're very close to depleting 6-months of buffer that we have for mortgage because there are living expenses as well.

I have called my bank and they have 2 options to defer mortgage. It seems that in some way it will show up on a credit report (which is 740+ right now) as 'deferred'? Is this going to be serious in the short/long term? I can arrange to pay off the deferred amount when I get a job or at least in some months when I sell an investment property.

The bank said the option to apply to defer is a fairly easy process. I want to make sure I consider the ramifications before deciding which way to go.

  • Are you still seriously and actively looking for a job or are you trying to offer consulting services? You cannot successfully do both at the same time. If you are committed to consulting prepare to lose money for the next 2 years, in which case you should not try to defer your mortgage as you are just delaying the inevitable. If you have been looking for a job seriously for 6 months and haven't found one yet it's not looking great on that front either unfortunately.
    – jesse_b
    48 mins ago

