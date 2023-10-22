Times have been rough! I lost my job and despite interviewing I have only been ghosted by recruiters and companies. I have started offering tech/software consulting services but given I am new to the consulting side of things, I don't have clients.

As it happens, we're very close to depleting 6-months of buffer that we have for mortgage because there are living expenses as well.

I have called my bank and they have 2 options to defer mortgage. It seems that in some way it will show up on a credit report (which is 740+ right now) as 'deferred'? Is this going to be serious in the short/long term? I can arrange to pay off the deferred amount when I get a job or at least in some months when I sell an investment property.

The bank said the option to apply to defer is a fairly easy process. I want to make sure I consider the ramifications before deciding which way to go.