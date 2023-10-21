I bought a 40 sq. m one bed flat...any ideas if it's enough space to convert it into a 2 bed flat with open plan kitchen/living?
cheers
Stack Exchange network consists of 183 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
I bought a 40 sq. m one bed flat...any ideas if it's enough space to convert it into a 2 bed flat with open plan kitchen/living?
cheers