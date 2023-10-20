I have been purchasing TBills from treasury direct, but I recently realized that I can also purchase new issue t-bills from Fidelity. The UX is better and when the money is between bond auctions, it can sit in the fidelity money market rather than my low-interest savings account.

Also, Treasury direct has 4 week, 8 week, 13 week,... maturity but fidelity has only 4 week. I suppose this could be the one benefit of using treasury direct, but it doesn't make sense why fidelity would not include these options.