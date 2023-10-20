0

I have been purchasing TBills from treasury direct, but I recently realized that I can also purchase new issue t-bills from Fidelity. The UX is better and when the money is between bond auctions, it can sit in the fidelity money market rather than my low-interest savings account.

Also, Treasury direct has 4 week, 8 week, 13 week,... maturity but fidelity has only 4 week. I suppose this could be the one benefit of using treasury direct, but it doesn't make sense why fidelity would not include these options.

    Fidelity most definitely has other maturities, not just 4 weeks
    – littleadv
    37 mins ago

