today
14 times
I recently came across this notion of levels, as in "level 3 data", for credit card transactions. I'm not sure what is meant by that concept. What are the levels for credit card transactions? How is it determined what level a given transaction occurs under?
Some follow up questions worth asking too: where do the levels come from, who defines them, and why do they exist? Are there any other related or similar levels out there to know about?
1 hour ago
jxramos
Apparently these levels are tied to the credit card processing machines and what data they're setup to publish between merchants and credit card companies
There's a summary over here of the topic
Credit Card Processing Levels: When you process a credit card, you’re then placed into one of three processing categories: Level 1, Level 2, and Level 3.
Level 1 has the highest rates and Level 3 has the lowest. As you move up levels, there are more line-item details that must be sent with each transaction.
https://isolutionspayments.com/tutorials/what-are-credit-card-processing-levels
55 mins ago
jxramos
