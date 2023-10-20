0

What is the difference between the annual (unconditional) Sharpe ratio of a portfolio whose weights are equal to the predicted returns and expected (unconditional) Sharpe ratio of portfolios.

I understand the first part but I struggle to see how the second part differs from the first one.

Improve this question
New contributor
sarhh is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

0

Reset to default

You must log in to answer this question.

Browse other questions tagged .