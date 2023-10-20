I am confused about the mortgage rates in APR vs CD rates that I could invest in [US].

I have a mortgage loan that I got with 2.875 APR. I could pay that off or invest that money in a CD with rate of 5.5 (I think that's called APY?)

I thought I should be able to invest that loan money into CD with higher rate but when I performed calculations, there is not much difference.

Assume I have $50,000 loan that I could pay off (2.875 rate) which I could invest in CD with 5.5 rate for 12 months, could anyone please tell me what would be the correct calculations? Thanks!