Outsourcing is a common business move, and I think some companies exist to do just that. They find clients, hire subcontractors, and act as the middle man.

I have freelance writing experiences, and I'm thinking of creating a company/agency that can handle more clients and hire other writers/editors. The concern is that I feel like the market is pretty saturated with so many cheap content mills, and outsourcing generally has a bad reputation.

The target audience is also different, since many companies would rather hire an individual than another agency/company.

I'm not sure if it'll be worth my efforts.