Limit orders allow buying or selling stocks or options at a certain price or "better". Is there a way to enter or request that an order execute only at an exact price (for whatever reason)? If not, are there regulatory or other reasons why such an order cannot be entered?
1Why would you NOT want to trade at a better price? There is no mechanism to trade at a specific price because there is no practical reason that I can think of to forego a better price.– D Stanley5 mins ago
