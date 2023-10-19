I am making my $386 a month car loan payments each month on time. I just looked at the payment history and the amounts of principal and interest vary widely each month. For examples: October: Balance Change $313.12 and interest $69.88. September: $320.72 and interest $62.28. August: $339.30 and interest $43.70 July $303.29; Interest $79.71 and so it goes.

What is going on? And is there anything I can do payment wise that would improve the cost of this loan as I don't want to be paying extra interest some months. Thanks.