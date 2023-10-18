I want a High Yield Savings Account (HYSA) that takes in all my direct deposit because I'd rather have a 5% APY instead of 0.1% and have all my bank interactions be virtual and lose access to bonds and CDs. I want to have direct access to my money so I can use it like a normal bank account. I live in California so having an available customer service would be great. I would be down for a crypto earn account like YouHodler and Nexus but they are banned in the USA. Crypto.com's APY is only 3% max so I'd rather have a higher APY liquid HYSA in fiat. let me know what I should do!
I did some comprehensive research to see which one to use for myself so just wanted to share it.
betterment - no self-investment, robo only and they take a part of your deposit as pay ;( I'd rather have seperate money market accounts to buy diverse ETFs which will perform better according to warren buffet's bet against Active Investors still winning: https://longbets.org/362/
webull - customer support is in EST so not for Californians if you need help. But they have all my other criteria so if you're in EST go for it
Upgrade - can't invest in crypto so not for no.
Apple - can't buy crypto again,
SoFi - yes because their customer support is awesome, they have everything I want, and they can take in my IRA so I don't have to use mint to look at all my accounts anymore.
Hope this was helpful!