I did some comprehensive research to see which one to use for myself so just wanted to share it.

betterment - no self-investment, robo only and they take a part of your deposit as pay ;( I'd rather have seperate money market accounts to buy diverse ETFs which will perform better according to warren buffet's bet against Active Investors still winning: https://longbets.org/362/

webull - customer support is in EST so not for Californians if you need help. But they have all my other criteria so if you're in EST go for it

Upgrade - can't invest in crypto so not for no.

Apple - can't buy crypto again,

SoFi - yes because their customer support is awesome, they have everything I want, and they can take in my IRA so I don't have to use mint to look at all my accounts anymore.

Hope this was helpful!