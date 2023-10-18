Regarding how the ultra-rich finance their luxury lifestyles - all web sites that describe how they do it say: they get loans on their assets. Since loans are not considered as income, there is no tax on it. But nobody explains how they settle their loans. If they sell assets to pay off loans, that would be capital gain and will be taxed. If they get more loans to pay off older loans, what is the end game ? How exactly do they save by getting loans, when it appears that eventually they have to sell to pay off loans, which results in capital gain tax only. Can someone give specific examples (not of specific individuals, but detailed examples with hypothetical numbers) of the whole from beginning to closure ?