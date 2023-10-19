When it comes to tax advice/planning - the only people legally allowed to provide that as a paid service are:
- Tax preparers - regulated by states and registered with the IRS, tax preparers are only allowed to prepare your return.
- EAs (Enrolled Agents) - EA is a license regulated by the IRS, and EAs are solely tax practitioners. They can provide tax advice, tax planning, prepare returns, and represent their clients before the tax authorities (IRS and State).
- CPAs (Certified Public Accountants) - CPAs are regulated by each state and must be licensed in the state where they work. They can act as tax practitioners (and their license authority in that regard is the same as EAs), but can also do other things (assurance/compilations/certifications/etc) which are usually not relevant to individuals.
- Attorneys - as CPAs, attorneys are also licensed by each state and must be licensed (admitted to the bar) in the jurisdiction where they work. They can do all the same things as EAs and CPAs with regards to taxes, and in addition represent their clients in courts where they're admitted. Tax attorneys are usually needed for more complex cases where you expect the courts to become involved to resolve a controversy, or where there's a risk of criminal exposure.
For financial advice you should talk to a person you trust to give you that advice. There's no legal requirement to have any particular license, but there are requirements when acting as fiduciary, agent, representative or sales person. Financial advisers who are not EAs/CPAs/Attorneys are not legally allowed to provide tax advice.
So you may end up with two different providers: one would be a licensed tax practitioner (EA/CPA/Attorney), and another would be a financial adviser or planner.