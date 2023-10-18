I have some nasty tax problems caused by my CPA (who I have fired) and my own lack of oversight. I think I need to file a 1040-X and go over thousands of transactions from previous years.

I am wondering who I should hire to help with this. A financial advisor? A better CPA? Ideally I want someone who can help dig me out of this hole and help with figuring out how to carve up my assets and income in the best possible way.

Who generally deals with these sorts of problems?