0

iI all ave

BANK OFFICER EMAIL GLOBAL SERVER IP: GLOBAL SERVER ID: WTS SERVER: NIAM2305 BANK SENDER TERMINAL: also have a 10T tearsheet with full derails , how to login to server ?

Improve this question
New contributor
Fahrain Sallus is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1
  • None of the things you listed (except maybe the 10T tearsheet, I don't know what that is) are needed to receive a wire transfer. Your bank should be able to give you the details. Are you sure this isn't a scam?
    – mkennedy
    8 mins ago

0

Reset to default

You must log in to answer this question.

Browse other questions tagged .