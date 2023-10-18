Normally if we want to exchange US Dollars into a foreign currency (Euros for instance), we would just do it through our bank. For example right now the exchange rate (from google) is 1 USD = 0.95EUR. However, the bank will take a commission, so the rate you actually receive would be something like 1 USD = 0.92EUR.
So my question is how do I bypass the bank (if possible) and access the true rate of 1 USD = 0.95EUR for myself? Is this rate in the forex markets? How would I make the currency exchange there? As you can see I'm not very familiar with this thing. Thanks for the help.
The market doesn't exchange cash for retail usage. The market moves millions and billions a day. So in order to deal with the small amounts of exchange of individual retail customers you need someone to aggregate the amounts into something significant enough for the market. That creates overhead, overhead costs money and demands profits, so you pay a premium to compensate.
You can shop around different providers and different methods. For example, withdrawing money from a local ATM in Europe may get you a better rate than exchanging cash in your bank branch in the US. Using your US credit card directly at the European merchant may end up getting you an even better rate. Even between different cards you may get different results.