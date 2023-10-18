Normally if we want to exchange US Dollars into a foreign currency (Euros for instance), we would just do it through our bank. For example right now the exchange rate (from google) is 1 USD = 0.95EUR. However, the bank will take a commission, so the rate you actually receive would be something like 1 USD = 0.92EUR.

So my question is how do I bypass the bank (if possible) and access the true rate of 1 USD = 0.95EUR for myself? Is this rate in the forex markets? How would I make the currency exchange there? As you can see I'm not very familiar with this thing. Thanks for the help.