I'm familiar with the GAP practice of tracking finished goods in manufacturing. However, that process tracks the "Cost" of the finished goods. I need to do some sort of accrual accounting to track the "Added Value" / "Future Income" of finished goods on the day the are produced. We warehouse our finished goods for quite a while, so for internal purposes, the income on the income statement doesn't mean very much. Our cash flows at a drastically different rate than we produce at.

Is there a generally accepted way to track the expected sale value of finished goods from the day they are created?