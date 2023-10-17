Usually I always travel with a minimum amount of cash, and I'm trying to figure out how to minimise risks for when I end up travelling with more cash than usual (cash which I don't need for the rest of my trip). I was thinking:
- keep a good chunk of it in a safe in the hotel room, but that's probably not as as secure as...
- a safety deposit box at the hotel's front desk (Would they entertain that only for some minimum amount? is that actually safer? would the hotel insurance cover that, or would I need to prepare extra precautions?)
- convert it as a non-transferrable cheque (which wouldn't be able to be pocketed by someone else, unlike a bearer cheque or actual cash)... but is that even doable internationally? Which bank would do that, and wouldn't one have to be their customer anyhow?
- try to send it via some remittance service (but if something goes wrong, and it would be sent back... it'd probably be a pain to sort out, involving at least another trip to the country where I sent the transfer from)
- open a bank account with a local bank, and deposit the amount (in several countries it's possible to open bank accounts as non-resident)... and then just withdraw everything before taking the next flight (or send everything with a wire transfer). Would this makes sense when spending just 7 days in the country? What about only 3 days in the country?
Is there any other solution that I'm missing? What is the usual approach, for others in a similar situation?