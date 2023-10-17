Usually I always travel with a minimum amount of cash, and I'm trying to figure out how to minimise risks for when I end up travelling with more cash than usual (cash which I don't need for the rest of my trip). I was thinking:

keep a good chunk of it in a safe in the hotel room, but that's probably not as as secure as...

a safety deposit box at the hotel's front desk (Would they entertain that only for some minimum amount? is that actually safer? would the hotel insurance cover that, or would I need to prepare extra precautions?)

convert it as a non-transferrable cheque (which wouldn't be able to be pocketed by someone else, unlike a bearer cheque or actual cash)... but is that even doable internationally? Which bank would do that, and wouldn't one have to be their customer anyhow?

try to send it via some remittance service (but if something goes wrong, and it would be sent back... it'd probably be a pain to sort out, involving at least another trip to the country where I sent the transfer from)

open a bank account with a local bank, and deposit the amount (in several countries it's possible to open bank accounts as non-resident)... and then just withdraw everything before taking the next flight (or send everything with a wire transfer). Would this makes sense when spending just 7 days in the country? What about only 3 days in the country?

Is there any other solution that I'm missing? What is the usual approach, for others in a similar situation?