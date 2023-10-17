I recently heard of a large mining company called The Metals Company about to mine the Clarion-Clipperton Zone,its larger than all the mineral deposits on land put together .Will this have a significant effect on its stocks in the coming year in a positive way , if so what sort of things should i be looking at when i run a financial background check on the company in the coming months to make investment decisions on it.
What will be the effects on the stocks of a mining company if they find a new deposit of metals and minerals
Modified today
Depends on the rest of the market, demand for those minerals, how much they are able to extract at what cost...– keshlam31 mins ago
