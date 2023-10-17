I'm using gnucash to record the purchase of an investment property and some expenses that are considered part of the cost base of the property. These include:

Settlement costs

Stamp duty

Renovations completed prior to renting out the property

I'd like to align my accounting methods as much as possible to the local tax rules which, in Australia, mean that these expenses count towards the cost base of the property rather than being treated as an expense.

This is also useful from a reporting perspective because I generally don't want costs associated with obtaining an investment to show up in expense reports.

Suppose I purchase a property for $500,000 and spend $100,000 on these additional expenses. Currently I'm putting these additional expenses in the "expense" account (which is incorrect), so my accounts look like this:

Assets: - Property: 1 Property @ $500,000 Expenses: - Renovations: $100,000 Trading: - Currency: $500,000 - Property: -1 Property

How do I set up / structure the accounts so that renovations are part of the cost base of the property, without artificially inflating the property value to $600,000 (which it may not be worth)?