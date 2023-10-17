A artist on instagram asked me if they could do a painting of me they told me that they’re client would be sending me the check but they need me to send my full name to write on the check and email to send it through the reason why I’m getting paid is because it will serve as reference that I was paid incase of future references if I end up trying to file a lawsuit for using my pictures without my permission I feel like I should just be dealing with the client instead at this point but I just wanna know if it’s a scam and if it’s safe for me to send someone that info