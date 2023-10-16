I would never have thought of asking this question. The thought never even crossed my mind until I saw an article about this topic. I donate to charities myself and just want to make sure the charities I use do not give cash to terrorists.

As far as I know they provide food and services not cash. I don't think this is an issue for my donations but would not mind getting feedback.

Here is the link:https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/hamas-cash-to-crypto-global-finance-maze-israels-sights-2023-10-16/