I use credit cards for most of my spending. My issuer allows me to create "additional cards", which can have a spending limit (can be changed more easily and quickly than credit limit). I can set the spending limit to how much I want to spend in a month. When the limit is used up, the additional card stops working. However, the main card is still there in case I need to spend on some emergency.

This works great but there is one problem: The limit resets monthly and big purchases are annoying to plan. Unspent limit also doesn't "accrue", so I can't save up for a big vacation this way.

Is there an alternative to using additional card spending limit for imposing a hard budget?