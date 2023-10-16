I just ordered my first product using Klarna's buy-now-pay-later online payment service. I was shocked to find out that all they want from you is a valid phone number. Once you've entered it they'll send you a confirmation code and after confirming it the payment is made.

They don't ask for your id, they don't ask for proof of residence, isn't this online payment method incredibly fraud sensitive? I can imagine people simply using burner phone numbers or throw-away prepaid SIM cards to make payments with Klarna for free. Sure Klarna can ask the merchant to give the shipping address, but what if that shipping address is a parcel collection point at some supermarket or the address of a motel room?

What does Klarna do to prevent people from using its service for free without ever paying back the money owed?