From analyzing securities, I am broadly familiar with GAAP. I'm not an accountant, if you threw a bunch of bank statements from a large company at me, I couldn't compose a GAAP-compliant annual report. However, I generally how they work.

I am looking for some guidelines so I can analyze my personal finances (mortgage, salary, debts) consistently. Instead of doing trial and error to reinvent accounting, I'm thinking why not just base it on something that's already worked out and familiar? My personal accounting is for my own use only (I won't use this for filing taxes, applying for loans, etc) so I don't actually need to be perfectly compliant. Just follow the basic principles of GAAP where they are useful, and ignore them where they are not.

Is this a reasonable approach, or are there aspects of GAAP that make it impractical or not useful (even if you pick and choose) for analyzing personal finances?

My goal is to have a consistent definition of what I consider asset vs. liability, short-term vs. long-term receivable, etc. After I accumulate several years of personal financial reviews, I want to have confidence they're all consistent, as opposed to "burning" the first few years with experimenting on definitions.