I'm trying to identify the company that is a payee on my credit card statement where fraudulent transactions were paid, but I'm having a difficult time. There are a couple of scams that have abbreviated names of companies with a non-working telephone number attached, e.g., Amazon might appear as Amzn or something similar with a unique scrambled code next to it and a phone number that is disconnected, .e.g. Amzn 34X34YRH 730-000-1010. The number looks legit but is disconnected. The processors are a major ones (like Square.)
I was just told that the merchant name may not be accurate and that telephone number is optional. This strikes me as odd. Before I begin the journey to reach the payee, I'm trying to determine who that is.
Let's assume the company listed is the real company, Amazon. How does it slip past the payment processor that the phone number is non-working, especially when I'm reading literally hundreds of complaints about it and probably more? At some point someone has to know about this as the defrauded should be able to know who charged your card and how to reach them.
Second case is it's not the company it seems. I was told that companies can put in names that aren't actually their corporate name or the agreement they signed up to use. So some company can type in AMZN as the charging company but it's not confirmed. While that might slip through cracks with small fraud, I can't see this happening on a mass scale, especially if impersonating a larger company like the Amazon example I gave above. This doesn't make sense to me.
I need to know because if it is the real big company, trying to get customer support is horrific. Unless there is a specific charge to your card you can reference, good luck trying to find someone. I'm hoping someone can help provide some insight. There are hundreds of examples of the same fraud warnings online.
Before I begin the journey to reach the payee, I'm trying to determine who that is- what for? What are you trying to do?