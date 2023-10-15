Fraud Warnings

Don't necessarily believe generic fraud warnings written online by people you don't know. This includes people you know passing on "warnings" that they have read online. There are people out there (called "trolls") who will propagate false warnings in order to stir up chaos. They would love nothing more than to convince millions of people that their genuine credit card charges from Amazon are false, and flood the credit card companies with false reports. If you are seeing the same "warnings" over a long period of time that's a good indication they are false. Real fraudsters get taken down pretty quickly - or at least change their form.

If you have a specific transaction that you believe is fraudulent (or just a mistake) talk to the credit card company, not the company that charged it. They will investigate the specifics of that transaction. The company name and phone number on the transaction will be irrelevant.

The Phone Number

There are millions of organizations that are set up to charge to credit cards. The record appears different for each one. In fact for chain stores a credit card use at different branches will show up with different text in the record. In short this means there is no practical way for a credit card company to validate the phone number. Even if they did, it's absolutely possible for a fraudulent company to set up a temporary phone number, answer it when the credit company calls and confirm the details, and then shut it down. Even if they didn't shut it down, no calls about fraudulent transactions are going to be answered.

The Name

It's going to be similarly hard to police a "similar" name. A company that sells products from the Brazilian rainforest may well be legitimately called "Amazon" and certainly "Amzn" would be allowed. Again it's going to be really hard to police that.

The Scale

Do you have any reason to think that this "Amzn" company is defrauding millions of people over a long time? The pattern with most out-and-out fraudsters is that they get in quickly, make as many fraudulent charges in as short a time as possible, and then get out before anybody can do anything about it. It's not happening "on a mass scale" - or rather it's lots of individual fraudsters doing it on a small scale. If you are seeing the same company defrauding you over a long timescale then something else is going on. Online posts claiming a particular form of transaction record or particular phone number is being fraudulently used over a long period are probably false.

The way fraudsters like this are dealt with is if enough people report a fraud then the credit card company will cut them off. If they are doing nothing but fraudulent transactions then then can be cut off very quickly.

Unless there is a specific charge to your card you can reference, good luck trying to find someone.

Unless you have a specific fraudulent charge to your credit card, then there doesn't appear to be anything for you to complain about. Don't try to call companies because you have read somewhere that they might be defrauding someone.