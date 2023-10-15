I am 31 years old. For health reasons I am bounded to live in a European country, where I was born and have access to the public healthcare system.

I currently hold a modest portfolio with 20% bonds - 75% stocks - 5% gold that I have been growing steadily, rebalancing every 6 months and with which I feel comfortable.

Of the stock allocation, 25% is in Europe. The rest is, currently: 45% North America, 15% Developed Asia, 15% emerging markets*.

Recently, I have been thinking about completely selling this ETF and specifically skipping the Europe allocation, at least in stocks (FTSE Developed Europe). The reason is quite simple: I feel, due to my situation, that I am over-invested in the EU: I will work in the EU, receive my payments in Euros, my parents have a home in a European country, receive their payments from a European government, and so on...

Does this sound sensible to you? What's your take on skipping bonds from EU governments altogether as well? Note: I know that US-based businesses are also partly dependent on Europe, but at least I would explicitly avoid EU-based companies.

*This is approximate, I also hold MSCI World Small Cap, with stocks from developed countries (e.g., 60% USA) that I have integrated into the percentages.