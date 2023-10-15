0

There are 3 stocks I’m aware of (CHPT, EVGO, LCID), who crashed right after they reported that workers and “big steak” investors allow to purchase a big amount of common stocks for lower price. I’m wondering why does this happen. Doesn’t it suppose to increase the stock price?

Thanks in advance!

  • Don't know any of these cases, but an obvious general question would be: did the price crash after it was reported that employees/investors bought them cheap, or after those who bought them cheap started selling them?
    – TripeHound
    31 mins ago
  • It happened really fast (2-3 days after the announcement) so I guess it happened before they sold the stocks.
    – Or Shahar
    29 mins ago

