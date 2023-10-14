0

I often read something along the lines that some ETF has big outflow. I never quite understand what this means since it's exchange traded: doesn't every sell have a corresponding buy?

Every sell has a corresponding buy, but if the buyer is a market maker for the ETF and they accumulate significant amount of shares for which the market has no other buyers - they'll be redeemed from the fund and the fund will need to sell some of its assets.

Also, see this question and its answers.

