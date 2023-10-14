So, I read this:
Equity in a corporation is essentially a call option on the enterprise value (the sum of all the firm’s assets) with a strike price equal to the firm’s debt. The firm’s bonds are a risk-free bond with a short put option where the strike price again equals the debt face value.
Which later mentioned the Merton Model, which I think is over my head, but can someone explain to me the intuition behind this? The short-put kind of makes sense, since if the assets fall behind the debt a business is likely to go bankrupt, but I don't really understand the equity being like a call option at all.