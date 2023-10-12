This question is about the IRS tax returns in the US. This question is neither opinion based nor is it about specific tax preparation software.

I am asking specifically if there are objective benefits of electronic submission (efile) of tax returns already prepared with software like turbotax, instead of just couriering the prepared tax returns?

I am not asking about the benefits of using software to calculate and PREPARE the tax returns.

Turbotax software for example offers an option to either let us print out the copies of the prepared returns and post them to the IRS ourselves or, to pay an extra charge (for e-submission of state tax returns), to submit the tax returns on our behalf. I am asking if there are any extra benefits to us, apart from the fact that we do not have to make our way to the post office, to letting turbo tax submit the tax returns?

Like lesser chances of audits, or whether it would be shown to IRS that the tax has been prepared by TurboTax instead of saying "self-prepared" as it shows when created with TurboTax and printed.

I am mainly concerned that despite of their privacy claims, that our most data would reside on the turbo tax servers for at least 7 years...

So if there are no major benefits, I am considering posting the printed copies of the returns prepared by TT software this time.